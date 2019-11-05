Remembrance Parade times

The annual Remembrance Day Parade in Ballymena will be held on Sunday, November 10.

The Services Club, Trostan Avenue Will open at 9:30am for the collection of wreaths and standards. The parade will march off at 10:25am to the Memorial Park for the Act of Remembrance.

Afterwards the parade will march to 1st Ballymena Presbyterian Church for the church service.

Anyone laying a wreath should collect them from the Poppy Shop in the Services Club in order to avoid disappointment on the day.

The Poppy Shop is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday 4th November to Saturday 9th November.

On Monday 11th November a short informal service will be held at the Memorial Park.

Anyone wishing to attend please be assembled at 10:50am.