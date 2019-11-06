Bag big bargains at Ballymena Annual Discount Day 2019

ONE of the most hotly anticipated events in the Northern Ireland retail shopping calendar is just around the corner….and it promises to be even bigger and better than in previous years!

Ballymena’a Annual Discount Day will take place from 9am – 9pm on Thursday, Novenber 7, 2019.

Savvy bargain hunters will travel from far and wide for the ultimate 12 hour shopping experience.

Shops and businesses in Ballymena are set to go discount crazy for “one day only” with many offering up to a massive 20% off normal retail prices.

The streets of the town are set to be buzzing from dawn ‘til dusk once again this year with unbelievable retail discounts, music on the street and exclusive bar, restaurant and coffee shop offers.

OFFERS

Early bird breakfasts, together with grab and go lunches and “shop and stay” hotel offers, will all add to the mix again this year. Organisers, Ballymena BID (Ballymena Business Improvement District) extends a warm welcome to everyone.

New BID Chairman Stephen Reynolds explained: “What started as a smaller initiative, organised by several shops on Church St., Ballymena many years ago, has grown into one of the biggest, best and busiest shopping days of the year in all of N. Ireland.

“We’d like to thank all local businesses taking part for their efforts in planning and hosting such a successful annual event.”

BID Manager Kathleen McBride added: “We have many new stores in the town and shops in The Tower Centre and Fairhill Shopping Centres are also taking part this year. Ballymena’s Annual Discount Day provides a great opportunity to save money on pre-festive purchases and avoid the last minute Christmas rush. As always….Ballymena still offers five hours parking for just £1.”

Kathleen continue: “It’s not just about the fantastic 12 hour shopping extravaganza and retail bargains on offer...the buzz and the on-street entertainment all adds to the shopping experience and the atmosphere.

“ Our local award winning hotels, cafes, restaurants and bars also make a special effort to ensure that shoppers feel relaxed and refreshed throughout the day as well.”

New BID Chairman Stephen Reynolds concluded, “Ballymena is renowned as a prime and popular retail destination with many long established independent retail traders intermingled with larger multiple retail stores, working together for the betterment of the local business community….and the local economy.

UNIQUE

“ It’s what gives Ballymena its unique character and makes it a great place to shop, work, live and do business in.”

“Ballymena’s Annual Discount Day showcases what Ballymena is all about…… variety, hospitality and value for money. Encourage your family and friends to mark Thursday, Novenber 7, in the diary and come along and experience the fantastic array of shops, services, hotels, bars and restaurants that Ballymena has to offer. You’ll not be disappointed.”

Special welcome and arrangements for coaches and buses…..contact Kathleen McBride at BID Office on 028 256 89440 for additional information.

Visit http:/ballymenameans.com to see the work of BID.