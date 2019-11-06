Birr Courthouse plan envisages "a shared creative space"

An exciting Birr Courthouse report was officially launched by the CEO of Offaly County Council Anna Marie Delaney in Birr Civic Offices in September, an auspicious occasion and a milestone on the long road which local community group Birr 20/20 set out on when it was initially founded five years ago to fill the void left by the demise of Birr Town Council. One of the group’s chief aims is to save a number of buildings from dereliction in the town, including the Workhouse and the Courthouse. John’s Hall is also on the group’s radar.

A few years the Courts Service stopped using the courthouse, and locals realised there was an acute danger the building would fall into rack and ruin.

Some months ago the group decided to set up a courthouse committee, led by Michael Hanna, to push a proposed courthouse project forward. They liaised with Louise Browne Associates and with Brendan O’Loughlin of the Offaly Local Development Company “and out of all that,” Salters Sterling, Chairman of Birr 20/20, told the Civic Offices launch, “this marvellous report has been produced. Looking at it fills us all with pride.”

The report is called “Birr Creative Court” and is referred to as a scoping report on the potential of Birr Courthouse. It is a very attractive and professionally produced report and is well worth getting one’s hands on. It shows a lot of careful thought and consideration and time has been invested in this project.

Salters praised Brendan O’Loughlin who, he said, “displayed a great ability to put shape to our imaginings! He gave us the sort of support that almost makes applying for grants enjoyable!

“We are also very glad to have Anna Marie Delaney with us today to launch the scoping report. Anna Marie has been CEO of Offaly County Council for three and a half years and during that time she has demonstrated a great capacity for getting things done, for bringing things together, and making it a joy to achieve.”

Michael Hanna thanked his subcommittee who attended many meetings about the courthouse. “A number of consultants applied to carry out the scoping report. It was difficult to make a choice. Eventually we chose Louise Brown Associates. I think we made the right choice because this is a beautifully produced report. The report sets out what the courthouse might look like after it has been redeveloped, and what functions it might fulfil. The report will be something of a bible for us, guiding us on our way.”

Anna Marie Delaney said she was delighted to see the report in her hands. “It’s heartening to see it come to fruition. It was commissioned by Birr 20/20 and funded by OLDC. The report reveals the big number of cultural interfaces in Birr and what a rich place the town is in terms of culture and heritage.

“Birr Courthouse has been on the Council’s radar for quite some time. It is a protected structure in a prominent location in the town. We do not want to see it becoming derelict. With this report in our hands we now stand a very good chance of securing a grant to redevelop the property.”

Salters said the Trench Trust has committed to investment in the Courthouse on an annual basis. Other parties are also interested in financially investing in it as well. He warmly welcomed Maureen de Forge of Birr Theatre and Arts Centre to the launch. He said Birr Creative Court and Birr Theatre will be operating on a complementary and not a competitive basis.

In its introduction the report says Birr Creative Court is an exciting opportunity to provide accessible creative space in a heritage town and “to facilitate sustainable collaboration between local and visiting professional practitioners, and the wider community, in the pursuit of creative excellence.”

It lists several aims. These include: 1. “The Birr Creative Court Scoping Report is the outcome of an eight month process designed to gather the views of a wide range of people on the potential reuse of Birr Courthouse as a cultural space.

“2. The project aims to develop a shared creative space in Birr. The ambition is to create a dynamic, flexible and affordable space to serve the town and to expand the wider region’s diverse community of artists and creative practitioners. The building will support the cross pollination of ideas, sectors and projects under one roof thereby nurturing further collaboration and innovation. It will also become a dynamic space for the community to gather, learn and be inspired. With support from public and private sectors, the community at large and the energy and enthusiasm of the creative community in particular, Birr Creative Court will position itself to meet a growing need for creative space while at the same time breathing new life and purpose into a significant heritage building in much need of looking after.

“3. The project will draw upon a wide mix of creative artists, performers and innovators in and around Birr to draw creative practitioners from Ireland and abroad into a vibrant arts and culture scene.

“4. The project will meet a significant demand for a Creative Hub in Birr. During the engagement process the number one priority expressed by the community was the need for affordable and accecssible cultural spaces for a range of creative and artistic practices. A creative hub would address a number of challenges Birr faces in terms of growing its cultural infrastructure and nurturing its creative potential. Particular needs include the lack of affordable and available rehearsal, performance and tuition space; the lack of studio and creation space and limited opportunities for cross-disciplinary creative practice. In scoping the strategic feasibility of a shared creative hub the report concludes that there is significant interest, demand and need for such a facility.

“5. The project will provide a sustainable future for a significant heritage property in the town. In addressing both the heritage property and its immediate setting, including the ancillary structures within its curtilage, the project will also provide the impetus to develop a permanent home for Birr Boxing Club as a separate project. More generally it will focus attention on this particular part of the town and animate a key approach road to Birr.”

“Our research,” the consultants concluded in the report, “indicates that there is substantial community and stakeholder enthusiasm and potential for the development of a significant new piece of creative and cultural infrastructure in Birr. Notwithstanding the challenges that a project of this scale presents, Birr’s track record in heritage conservation and cultural activation speaks for itself. Birr Creative Court can play a role in stimulating local economic development and support community cultural development and engagement to enrich the lives of all those who will be encouraged to participate in its development and ensure its success.”