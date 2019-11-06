Borough set to host the merriest and brightest festive season programme

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough is set to be the greatest place with the grandest festive programme this year to celebrate the season in all its splendour.

From glittering Christmas light switch-ons, twilight markets and fairs, music, theatre, dance and crafts, this year’s ‘Discover Your Christmas’ festive programme of exhilarating events and magical experiences brings big sparkle to the borough’s seasonal celebrations.

Starting in early November and running right through until January 4, there is lots lined-up to make sure every audience - from the young to the old and everyone in between - finds enough festive cheer to see them through to the rest of the year.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Mealla Campbell, said: “Christmas time is really special and I’m thrilled and excited by the scale and breadth of the festive activity planned for 2019.

“Our borough boasts one of the finest festive programmes around and this year’s offering is exceptionally good with more standout events and newly-added mini twilight markets in our rural villages. It really is the best place to indulge in the delights of the season.

“Last year a record number of visitors from right across Northern Ireland visited the borough to enjoy its sensational shopping, dining, entertainment and events.

“So join us once again for a sparkling season of celebrations, planned right across the borough - from our bustling towns to our charming villages.”

This year’s programme includes the highly-anticipated Armagh Georgian Festival, which returns from Wednesday, November 27 and features the outstanding Georgian Day Light Show ‘A Christmas Cracker’ on Saturday, November 30, as part of one of the borough’s biggest days out.

Other key highlights beyond the twilight markets and light switch-ons guaranteed to attract large numbers include the panto spectacular ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in The Market Place Theatre, ‘Christmas Crafts’ at F.E. McWilliam Gallery, ‘Snow tubing with Santa’ at Craigavon Golf Ski Centre, ‘The Alien Who Stole Christmas’ - Dome Theatre Show at Armagh Planetarium and ‘Yuletide: Ritual Reflection and Renewal’ at Navan Centre and Fort.

In addition, there is a host of free events for families including a fun day at Armagh County Museum, a live nativity scene at Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Animal Farm and much more.

‘A Relaxed Christmas’ in Millennium Courts Arts Centre, Portadown and ‘Christmas Wishes’ in McCrum’s Court, Armagh will enable children with autism and special educational needs to meet Santa and Mrs Claus in a more relaxed and calmer setting.

Early booking is recommended for the more popular events.

Every household in the borough will receive a jam-packed programme over the coming week - so it’s time to discover which events and activities appeal to you and your family.

Visit www.DiscoverYourChristmas.com for full details on this year’s borough-wide festive programme. Share your pictures and videos using the hashtag #Discover

YourChristmas