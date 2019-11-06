It's the way she tells them

Ballymena storyteller Liz Weir treated some locals to some suitably spooky tales last week for Halloween.

They joined Liz on a chilly, late afternoon stroll from the Braid Centre to the old graveyard on Church Street where she recounted some enchanting tales and ghostly stories in the fading light.

Liz said that the old graveyard had always interested her.

"It's such an enchanting place and great for telling some spooky tales at this time of the year.

"It is actually a lovely, reflective place to visit at any season but at this time of year it’s the perfect place for a storyteller to deliver some tales about the living .. and the dead."

Liz stressed the importance of being respectful in the cemetery vicinity as it is a burial ground.

"When we are in the graveyard we have to remember the people who are resting there as we talk about them.

“Although we are storytelling we are also showing respect for all those who have gone before."

Liz is a master story teller, and finds it hard to think of her favourite scary tale, however she said she does enjoy the fanmous local story of the Crebilly headless horseman.

Never using a script, Liz explained she always adjusts her stories to her audience.

"When we go on the Halloween story walk I always try to pick stories that are suitable for the situation and for our location, so hopefully everyone enjoys my spooky tales with a very distinctive local flavour!"