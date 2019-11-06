Male choir from Wales entertain enthusiastic audience

AN extremely pleasant night of music was enjoyed by a large audience at St Catherine’s Church in Tullamore last Thursday evening, October 31 when Cor Meibion Dyffryn Peris male choir from Wales provided some wonderful singing to a highly appreciative audience on the night.

The choir was formed 29 years ago and were in Tullamore at the invitation of Linda Lee who hails from the same village (Llithfaen) as the musical director of the choir Dafydd Roberts. When Linda heard the choir was coming to Ireland she issued an invitation to them to sing in St Catherine’s Church.

Also performing on the night was the daughter of the musical director, Soprano, Elen Lloyd Roberts who sang from a beautiful repertoire with her crystal clear voice leaving everyone enraptured. Elen is fresh from her appearance in the opera The Marriage of Figaro in Berlin.

The daughter of Linda Lee and Dr Brendan Lee, Bethann Lee also performed a number of extremely difficult and intricate pieces on the piano and her playing was very much enjoyed by all those present.

The concert at St Catherine’s church coincided with the anniversary of the night when vandals smashed all the windows in the church. Speaking last Thursday evening, MC Mieke Scholte said it was a very special night as last year had been awful, when “most our our windows were broken. But thanks to the enormous generosity of the people all the windows were repaired,” she said. They are now protected and security cameras have been installed.

The concert was free to attend but people were invited to make a donation towards Offaly hospice.

Ms Scholte spoke of the importance of having a hospice in the Midlands. “I really hope we have raised a good amount so the process can continue,” she concluded.

The choir sang the previous night in the Findlater’s church in Dublin and were due to sing last Friday November 1 in the Church of the Ascension, Balally, Dublin.