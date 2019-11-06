Dungannon Leisure Centre opening delayed

MID-ULSTER District Council has confirmed that the re-opening of Dungannon Leisure Centre has been delayed.

The centre, which is currently undergoing refurbishment, will now re-open in January 2020 after contractors working for the Council uncovered more serious issues in the swimming pool substructures, as well as additional plumbing and electrical requirements.

The work was initially expected to take six months, but this sizeable delay has extended the project time frame by almost 50 per cent.

Confirming the news, Councillor Trevor Wilson, Chair of the Council’s Development Committee, said: “In a building as old as Dungannon Leisure Centre which dates from the early 1970s, there is always a risk that, when you begin to strip it back, you will uncover problems that hadn’t previously been anticipated.

“While this moves our re-opening from the autumn of this year to the early part of 2020, the important issue is that we take the time needed to ensure the building is fit for purpose and ready to offer high quality health and leisure activities to the people of Dungannon and the surrounding area.

“We know that many of our customers have been waiting patiently for the centre to open again and we apologise for asking for their continued patience while we manage this additional work”.

Renovations to the pool include new tiling, pool linings, surrounds, filters and structural work, while the gym will be fitted out with a completely new range of fitness equipment and the centre’s squash court will also be revamped.

The Thomas Clarke’s GFC Dungannon’s ‘I’m A Celeb’ Jungle Fundraiser will be going ahead, as planned, in the Centre on Saturday, 23rd November from 8pm – 11pm.