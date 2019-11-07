Best Dressed brought on Tullamore tour

THE winner of the Best Dressed lady at last August’s Tullamore show Michelle Fallon was brought on a tour of Tullamore and its environs last Saturday as part of her prize. Tour guide was Carmel Duffy who penned this poem especially for the day.

A day out in Tullamore taking in the landscape

The Rabbit Hill at Ballinough. It’s up the hill

Now we have landed. Close your eyes. Breathe, inhale and exhale

Let your imagination run wild

See all the coloured rabbits running around

They are the colours of the rainbow

They are hopping mad just for you.

It’s a Cead Mile Failte.

It’s time to open your mind

See the beauty that engulfs us on our little rabbit hill.

Sightings of Slieve Bloom and Croghan Hill woods and a blanket of heather.

Follow me and we will keep going.

Going on a long winding adventure to Mass Rock, to Esker Hills Golf Club, to street history of the town.

A visit to the church of the Assumption to see Harry Clarke’s master craftsman designed window collection.

And ending the day with our feet kicked up at Tullamore Dew... a sip or two.

Dining later at Captain’s Table at Captain House.

To celebrate our day trip with our new and old friends today.

That’s our Rabbit Hill for you.