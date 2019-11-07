Prime Minister Johnson visits Tandragee's Tayto factory

BORIS Johnson is visiting Tayto Castle in Tandragee.

It's part of a whistle-stop tour of the UK by the Prime Minister.

Earlier he was at the Tetley's tea factory in the north-east in England and that was followed by a tour of a whisky distillery in Scotland.

His visit comes as the political parties ramp up their campaigns ahead of the December 12 election.

