Prime Minister Johnson visits Tandragee's Tayto factory

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

BORIS Johnson is visiting Tayto Castle in Tandragee.

It's part of a whistle-stop tour of the UK by the Prime Minister.

Earlier he was at the Tetley's tea factory in the north-east in England and that was followed by a tour of a whisky distillery in Scotland.

His visit comes as the political parties ramp up their campaigns ahead of the December 12 election.

The Ulster Gazette is inside Tayto Castle for the visit - keep an eye on our website and social media feeds for the latest.

