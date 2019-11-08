Athlone IT award Higher Certificate in Business to the late Jordan Murphy

THE late Tullamore College student Jordan Murphy, was posthumously awarded a Higher Certificate in Business at Athlone Institute of Technology last Thursday, October 31.

Jordan died after being struck by a van at Bonavalley, near the college campus on Tuesday September 11, 2018. He was a second year higher cert business student and was just 18 at the time of his death.

The college said the purpose of the award was to “recognise and celebrate Jordan’s academic achievement.” In a letter to Jordan’s father Alan, the college outlined that the ceremony would also “mean a great deal to his cohort of student colleagues.”

Jordan’s father Alan said: “It means so much to have him remembered so fondly and justly for the great young man he was.”

The town of Tullamore went into mourning following the death of Jordan who was an extremely popular and well liked young man. Many businesses closed in the town on the day his funeral passed through the streets. Tributes poured in at the time from his colleagues at the Brewery Tap where he worked part-time to his bandmates in St Colmcille Pipe Band.

A man has been charged with dangerous driving in relation to the death of Jordan and is currently before the courts.