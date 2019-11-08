Ghosts, ghouls and witches came out to play in the 'Scare in the Square'

DESPITE the poor weather a large number of people gathered for the “Scare in the Scare” in Clara on Halloween night. This was the third year of the community children’s event.

The brainchild of local men Ricey Scully and Dervill Dolan, the annual event occurs outdoors in the town centre each October 31st. The organisers admitted they were disappointed by the smaller crowd this year due to the rain.

Event compere Barry Flynn explained to the Tribune that there was always a plan B regarding the weather which could see the event move indoors to the GAA centre. However, he said it would not be as effective as the darkness outdoors is needed for some of the effects. He added that “At 5 o’clock despite the weather forecast it was still dry so we decided to go ahead outdoors.” Mr. Flynn went on, “We put the lorries in place, built the stage, set up the generators and lighting, erected the tent and began setting up the sound system and crowd control barriers, and just when this was finished at 6.15 it started to rain.” He explained that taking it all down again and setting it up indoors would take too long so it was a case of continuing outdoors.

Those who did brave the elements were treated to a multi coloured spectacular show involving all ages. Olaf from the Movie Frozen was in charge of the “Dream Wheel” which children from the audience were invited to spin. Those who selected “Good Dream” were treated to acts such as “Time Warp”, Baby Shark” and “Wacha Wacha.” When the wheel landed on “Bad Dream” it was a case of witches, monsters and “The Adams Family.” The children were invited to partake in the different dance routines under the direction of the Dancer Chancers - Dylan and Hollie. At one stage Frankenstein was built by the Ringmaster from “The Greatest Showman.” Unfortunately he wouldn’t come to life so The Civil Defence supplied a set of jump leads to MC Barry Flynn and Olaf to try to bring him alive. Unfortunately Olaf got the wires crossed which led to all the blue lights and sirens on a number of ambulances parked nearby coming on. This woke up two ghosts who had been asleep at the top of the Greenfield and they could be seen floating in the darkness for a short time. The sight of the ghosts brought Frankenstein to life. He arose and spun the wheel in anger leading to the place being swarmed by a large crowd of Halloween monsters. Thankfully the Ghostbuters were on hand to round up the monsters and return the town to normality.

Dervill Dolan, chairman of the organising committee, said that while the weather was inclement at times, he was thrilled with the turn outand the kids and adults made a huge effort dressing up in their Halloween outfits and dancing with the music and enjoying the fun.

Dervill thanked the Scare in the Square committee and all who helped organise the event.