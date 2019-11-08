UPDATE Ballymoney bypass remains closed after road traffic collision

UPDATE Ballymoney bypass remains closed after road traffic collision

Frosses Road closed betwen Kilraughts Road and Portrush Road Roundabouts.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

THE Frosses Road, Ballymoney remains closed between the Kilraughts Road and Portrush Road roundabouts today (2pm Friday Nov 8).

The Chronicle understands that the closure is to allow police and accident investigators to do their work in the aftermath of a serious road accident.

Air Ambulance NI attended the scene, with unconfirmed reports suggesting that a cyclist was taken to hospital.

Police diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The closure has resulted in ongoing congestion in Ballymoney as vehicles travelling on the Frosses Road detour through the town.

This morning before 9am there was an ambulance and police car on stand by at a traffic island near the Kirk Road junction.

Kirk Road/Newel Road were backed up all the way to Cloneen Drive with congestion on the Ballymena Rd and Kilraughts Rd as well.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130