Another Antrim eatery closes

ANOTHER eatery in Antrim has closed its doors, with High Street Cafe pulling down the shutters.

Formerly known as the Coffee Stop, the premises had been one of the newer establishments on the town’s High Street.

It rebranded under new ownership in spring 2018, associated with Maud’s Ice Cream and Donut Worry Cakes on Fountain Street.

It had recently undergone a second refurbishment in as many years, but the makeover sadly was not enough to keep the cafe open.

