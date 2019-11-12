Ballymena ready to 'step into Christmas'

Ballymena is set to ‘step into Christmas’ this week with the arrival of Santa Clause to the Tower Centre and the switch on the Christmas lights.

On Thursday night, November 14, Santa Clause is coming to town and will officially open his grotto in the Tower Centre at 7pm.

There will be festive fun all afternoon, starting at 4pm with a special comeback of the selfie glitter bear along with face painting and balloon modeling in Wellington Court.

The official Christmas lights turn on will be at 6.45pm at the Harmony Hub!