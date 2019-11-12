CDE Global secures contract for 'Emerging Leaders' programme

COUNTY Antrim-based training consultancy, Square Box, has secured a contract with Cookstown company CDE to deliver an 18-month Emerging Leaders training programme.

Following the successful delivery of other programmes over recent years, Square Box, known for their original and fun training sessions, was selected on this occasion to design a tailored programme for the Emerging Leaders of the wet processing equipment company, whose head office is in Cookstown.

As part of this Emerging Leaders initiative, 15 employees will undertake an 18-month development programme where they will work on real life, business-related projects that are fully supported by CDE leadership. Each delegate will be assigned a coach and an internal mentor and will work on developing skills that include leadership, emotional intelligence, problem solving, project management and presentation skills.

Speaking about the contract, Founder of Square Box, Harry Harpur, said, “We are absolutely delighted to deliver the bespoke Emerging Leaders programme to the team from CDE. It is fantastic to see a global company invest and develop their talent internally and to see the programme incorporated into the daily running of the business makes us extremely proud.

“Our previous programmes with CDE were a huge success in terms of the benefits the company has seen, and it reinforces the importance of training that actually meets the needs of the team, as opposed to a tick-box exercise that in reality, very few benefit from. At Square Box, we pride ourselves on our ability to deliver training unlike any other provider out there and our 25 years in the industry and 100% repeat business rate is testament to that success.”

Through the implementation of the Emerging Leaders programme, CDE envisages that as the business continues to grow across the world, there will be fully equipped individuals within the company who understand the company’s culture and its values and will be able to step into leadership positions when required. It is hoped that recruitment costs and employee turnover will also be reduced for the company in the long-term.

Claire Colvin, Talent & Organisational Development Director at CDE said, “When we were looking for a training provider, we didn’t want an off-the-shelf, generic trainer – we wanted a bespoke training programme that would meet the specific needs of our team, a provider that was knowledgeable and flexible and someone who would challenge the group and move them outside of their comfort zone. Due to the success of previous work and their understanding of our culture, Square Box was the perfect fit and the Emerging Leaders programme is now something that is firmly embedded in the future of CDE’s employee development. We look forward to seeing the development of our Emerging Leaders as part of the ongoing training with Square Box.”

Square Box has experienced huge success throughout the UK and Ireland, with clients that include IRFU, Chelsea Football Club, Sandvik Hyundai and Frylite.