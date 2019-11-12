Memory Walk raises over £5,000 in Beverley's name

A GRAND total of £5,126 has been collected from the Macmillan Memory Walk which was organised after the death of local woman, Beverley Parker.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130