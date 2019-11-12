Obstetrics and gynaecology service top in the UK

CRAIGAVON Area Hospital’s Obstetric and Gynaecology Team has been ranked top in the UK for training by its Royal College.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists undertakes the evaluation based on feedback from trainee doctors.

This year, 174 units from across the UK were included in the survey.

Along with first place for obstetrics training, the Craigavon team also made the top 10 performing units for overall training and for gynaecology training.

Performance is monitored on a number of factors including processes and procedures, resources, education, support, supervision, clinical governance, working environment and overall professional development.

The Craigavon Obstetrics and Gynaecology team also provides services at South Tyrone and Armagh Community hospitals.

Last year the busy team looked after 4,049 births, managed 29,436 consultant and midwifery outpatient attendances and 18,517 gynaecology appointments.

Congratulating colleagues on the award, Barry Conway, Assistant Director of Acute Services for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said: “This outstanding feedback from our trainee doctors is a true reflection of the dedication of our obstetric and gynaecology service to their patients.

“The team is committed to promoting high quality care and sharing excellence amongst junior doctors and we are delighted that they have received this much deserved recognition as one of the highest performing units across the entire UK.”