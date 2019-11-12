Town gridlock priority plan

A ROAD widening scheme to address Coleraine's morning rush-hour gridlock has reached the Department for Infrastructure's ‘priority list’.

Concerns over traffic jams around three post-primary schools west of the Bann were raised by SDLP Councillor Stephanie Quigley during roads officials’ six-monthly presentation at Cloonavin on Tuesday.

Councillor Quigley told Divisional Roads Manager David Porter of daily congestion plaguing the Greenhall Highway, Castlrock Road, Carthall Road and entire Waterside area.

“There is gridlock every single morning,” she said.

She went on to suggest parents delivering over 2500 pupils to three schools in the area was the main factor involved.

In response Mr Porter said his department was well aware of the issue and had drawn up plans to widen the Greenhall Highway.

The Chronicle understands traffic monitoring and a feasibility studies for further measures are underway.

* For full story see this week's Coleraine Chronicle.