Worst flooding in Riverside Park 'for a long time'

BALLYMONEY'S Riverside Park is currently experiencing the worst flooding 'in a long time' this morning (Tuesday Nov 12).

The Ballymoney River is running exceptionally high with a dangerously strong current.

The Kirk Road side of the Trim Trail is completely submerged as are whole areas near the car park and the toilet block, as well as the Remembrance Garden.

The council man on duty closed the gates earlier this morning saying it was the worst flooding he had seen 'in a long time'.

Speaking around 12.30 he said that water was up a foot on what it had been not that long previously.