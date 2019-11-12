Cookstown RBL remembers war hero

ON Friday 8th November, the annual ceremony was held at Claggan Presbyterian Churchyard to remember the life, service and contribution of Brigadier J A Sinton, VC

The event, organised by Cookstown Branch of the Royal British Legion, was attended by Brigadier Sinton’s grandson Mr Nial Watson representing the family. Also present was Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Co Tyrone, Mr Robert Scott, OBE, JP accompanied by Deputy Lieutenant Mrs Meta Bell, MBE, DL.

Cookstown Branch Chairman, Mr William Crooks along with other Branch members were in attendance.

