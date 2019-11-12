Couple in court over child cruelty charges
Remembrance Day photos and reports from
Fermanagh and South Tyrone and Mid-Ulster
TOWNS and villages throughout Mid-Ulster and Fermanagh South Tyrone remembered those who made the ultimate sacrifice in two World Wars, the Troubles and other conflicts around the world on Sunday, 10th November at Remembrance Day Services in local towns and villages.
The Tyrone Courier and Mid-Ulster Courier photographers and reporters have been busy covering Remembrance Services throughout both areas.
We have 16 pages of reports and photos from the following locations in today's Tyrone Courier and Mid-Ulster Courier editions:
Newmills
Clogher
Dungannon
Cookstown
Stewartstown
Fivemiletown
Coalisland
Aughnacloy/Ballygawley
Moy
Loughgall
Castledawson
Magherafelt
Coagh (Monday 11.11)