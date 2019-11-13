Beast of a panto this year for Armagh's Market Place Theatre

THE Market Place Theatre in Armagh will be staging a beast of a pantomime rths year!

‘Beauty And The Beast’ is the greatest love story ever told, but told in a way you’ll never have seen the like of before! Audiences can expect an action-packed show bursting with magic, music and plenty of mayhem!

Dreaming of a happier life, the beautiful Belle finds herself transported to a spellbound castle and held captive by a hideous beast. Can she see beyond the monster and fall in love with her captor before the last petal falls from the enchanted rose? Or will the Beast’s selfishness cost him the world he once knew and the hand of the girl that has melted his heart?

‘Beauty And The Beast’ will be sure to make you laugh, cry and fall in love with a host of hilarious and hairy characters. Who - or what - is the creature that walks the long corridors of the enchanted home? And will he ever find love?

‘Beauty And The Beast’ promises an unforgettably festive experience coupled with The Market Place Theatre’s renowned reputation for high quality, professional pantomimes that are up there with the best in Ireland.

Performances will run from Saturday 30 November, right up to Sunday 22 December, at a variety of times to suit all ages! Ticket prices range from £11 to £16. Tickets are selling fast, so hurry to grab yours – it would be beastly if you missed out!

To book your tickets for the most exciting pantomime of the season, phone the Box Office now on [028] 3752 1821. The house is sure to be packed to the rafters for this annual festive hit! There are BSL signed, captioned and relaxed performances during the run. Please contact the Box Office for full details.

