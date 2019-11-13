Purse stolen in weekend burglary

POLICE are reminding local homeowners to take preventative steps to deter would-be burglars.

It follows an incident at the weekend when a woman’s purse was stolen in a burglary.

According to police the incident happened on Saturday evening in the Carrick Strand area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Saturday, November 9, at approximately 5pm a property in Carrick Strand in Strabane was burgled.

“The burglar gained entry through an unlocked rear door and made off with a lady’s purse containing a sum of money.”

The spokesperson added: This is a reminder to everyone to keep your doors locked at all times. “

Police have made an appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on the 101 non-emergency number.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130