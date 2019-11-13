Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre swimming pool update

WORK on the new ceiling at the swimming pool in the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre is moving along on schedule as the latest pictures reveal.

The scaffolding is down in the swimming pool itself, with work on the central portion of the ceiling now completed.

The pool has been closed for some weeks after tiles dropped from the ceiling.

Local DUP Councillor John McAuley commented: "Glad to see the ceiling repair work on schedule along with other remedial works to the pool area which the council maintenance staff have carried out during this period of closure ensuring there will be no more unnecessary disruption to the facility once it reopens."