Newry Chamber of Commerce & Trade is delighted to announce details of the 20th Annual Newry Business Charity Christmas Dinner which will take place on Thursday 5th December from 5:30pm in the Canal Court Hotel & Spa, Newry.

This is one of the largest charitable Christmas dinner events in Northern Ireland and this year, the event celebrates its 20th anniversary with individual places priced at £60.00 + VAT. Alternatively, a table of 10 can be purchased for £600.00 + VAT.

Speaking at the launch, the Incoming Chamber President, Emma Marmion said:

“This is a fantastic annual event organised by the Newry business community in aid of local charities. Over the last 19 years, the Newry Business Charity Christmas Dinner has raised nearly £1.4m for local charities.”

“We are delighted to have the continued support of American Airlines for this year’s event and once again they will be supporting the event with their special Golden Ticket Prize Draw, where two business class return tickets to anywhere in mainland USA will be up for grabs.”

To be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize, please contact the Chamber office on:

E: admin@newrychamber.com T: 028 3025 0303 ext. 2

American Airlines Country Sales Manager for Ireland, Caitriona Toner said:

“American Airlines is proud to support local charities which are close to the hearts of our team members and customers. We would like to thank the event organisers, attendees and the charities themselves for their dedication and commitment to improving the lives of those in need across Northern Ireland.”

“American Airlines connects customers from Dublin through its Hubs in Philadelphia, Chicago, Charlotte and Dallas/Fort Worth to destinations across North America, Canada, Central America and the Caribbean. The new direct daily service from Dublin to Dallas/Fort Worth operates from May through to October 2020 on our Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. American Airlines was recently awarded 5-star status by Skytrax following the recent multi-billion-dollar investment by American Airlines in its products and services.”

There is a limit of 100 Golden Tickets available to purchase at £100.00 per ticket. We would encourage the local business community to please give as generously as possible and purchase a Golden Ticket and in doing so, support so many worthy causes.

The event is a huge undertaking by a small organising committee of very dedicated members of the local business community.

Chair of the Organising Committee, Declan McChesney paid tribute to the support received from Newry businesses saying:

“Every year the local business community drives us to do more. This year, in our 20th year, we want to raise more money for local charities and collect more toys for local families. Our famous toy mountain is an unbelievable feature of the evening and we want it to be bigger and better than ever before. A highlight of the evening is always for deserving children and thanks to the support of the business community, this makes the evening special.”

A great night of entertainment is planned, this event is always a sold-out occasion so please ensure to book your place via the link below:

https://newrychamber.com/events/2019/12/newry-business-charity-christmas-dinner-2019/