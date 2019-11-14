Light Up this Christmas in Newry and Downpatrick

NEWRY, Mourne and Down District Council is inviting everyone to get ready to celebrate Christmas with a series of Switch-On events taking place from 21 to 30 November 2019, beginning with the flagship Switch-Ons in Newry on 21 November and Downpatrick on 22 November.

Council Chairperson, Councillor Charlie Casey commented, “This year’s Christmas Light Switch-Ons in both Newry and Downpatrick will give families across our district the perfect opportunity to come together to celebrate the start of the festive season. I look forward to seeing you all there to get into the Christmas spirit.”

The Event Space at Marcus Square, Hill Street in Newry will be filled with Christmas cheer from 5pm on Thursday 21 November. Santa will arrive by train just in time for the Southern Area Hospice Services Santa Fun Run at 6pm. The whole family can enjoy live music and performances from the main stage including an exciting theatrical Christmas show along with free amusements, arts and craft workshops, face painting and balloon modelling before Santa and his helpers light up our tree at 7pm; you never know, there might even be snow.

St Patrick’s Square, Downpatrick will be the place to be on Friday 22 November as Downpatrick kicks off the holiday celebrations at 5pm. The starlight procession will be led by Santa and his train will depart from Down County Museum, make its way through English Street and Market Street before finishing up at St Patrick’s Square.

There will be free amusements, face painting, arts and crafts workshops and balloon modellers for the children along with live music and performances from the stage including a completely original theatrical show written especially for the occasion. At 7.45pm, the Christmas tree will be illuminated, followed by the sight of the sky behind the St Patrick’s Centre lighting up with a fireworks display.

Other community Christmas Light Switch On events will be on 29 November in Ballynahinch and Crossmaglen, and 30 November in Newcastle, Kilkeel and Warrenpoint.

For more details check out our website: www.visitmournemountains.co.uk/Christmas and social media channels: Facebook @VisitMourneMountains / Twitter @VisitMourne. Information will also be available from the Newry or Downpatrick Visitor Information Centre.

