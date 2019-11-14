Local Credit Unions showing support to Southern Hospice

LOCAL Credit Unions recently raised their cups to 30 years of Southern Area Hospice Services.

Fundraising events were hosted in Credit Union offices in Armagh, Crossmaglen, Dungannon, Kilkeel, Markethill, Newry, Newtownhamilton, Portadown, Poyntzpass, Tandragee, and Warrenpoint with a combined total of £4833.73 raised for Southern Area Hospice.

John Corrigan, Chair of Chapter 4 Credit Unions, said: “As Credit Unions are dedicated to providing quality financial services to local communities and we are in the heart of most local communities, who better to support than our very own local Southern Area Hospice who help local patients with life limiting illness as well as their families? We thank everyone for supporting our fundraisers – we could not have raised such a fantastic amount without the support of local communities.”

For more information on how to host your own coffee morning message the Southern Area Hospice Facebook page or call Bernie on 028 3025 1333.

