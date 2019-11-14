The Front Page finalist in Charity Pub of the Year awards

THE Front Page in Ballymena is a finalist in the Matthew Clarke Charity Pub of the Year awards!

The Ballymoney Street pub is in the mix with The Bull’s Head, Cheshire, The Falkners Arms, Hampshire, The Fatling, Essex, The Lion Brewery, Surrey, The Rose, Liverpool The Swan, Gloustershire and The White Horse in Leicestershire, for the coveted title.

Entries have been judged and the eight finalists selected in the competition, run by PubAid and the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group (APPBG), and sponsored by Matthew Clark.

The competition, now in its second year, seeks to recognise those pubs who got the extra mile in support of charities, good causes and involvement in their local community.

This year’s competition attracted almost 100 entries from across the UK. The extremely high standard gave judges a near-impossible task in whittling the field down to just eight finalists.

The Overall Charity Pub of the Year will be announced next month at the PubAid 10th Anniversary celebration in London on Tuesday,November 19.

Judges from across the pub industry considered not just the sums of money raised by entrants, but also their contribution to their local community through a range of activities. Together the finalists have supported hundreds of charities and good causes over the years, from large national charities, to local groups and individuals, whom they have helped through challenging times.

Co-founder of PubAid, Des O’Flanagan, said they are delighted to be running this competition again - and are grateful of the involvement of Matthew Clark, whose support makes the awards possible.

“The entries underline the incredible support provided by pub teams and customers for charities and good causes,” he said. “Pubs in the UK raised £100 million every year for charity.”

David Philips, MD of Matthew Clark, adde “We are proud to be involved in these awards and to recognise pubs across the country who give their own time and resources to support their local community group,” he said.