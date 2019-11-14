Armagh petrol station ramraided in overnight burglary

POLICE in Armagh are appealing for information following a report of burglary at commercial premises in the Railway Street area this morning (Thursday, November 14).

Sergeant Lyons said: “Shortly after 2:35am, it was reported that a Mazda car reversed into the front of a petrol station in the area causing damage to the property.

"Four men inside the car then entered the premises before making off with a sum of money and a quantity of cigarettes. The men made off in the car towards the Richhill area following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 101 14/11/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”