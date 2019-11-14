Natural gas roadshow rolls into Cookstown

A NATURAL gas connection roadshow is in town to familiarise local consumers about the benefits of switching to natural gas.

Drop-in information sessions will take place at venues in Coalisland, Dungannon and Cookstown.

Residents are encouraged to go along to find out about connection offers available to help convert their existing home energy supply to natural gas.

SGN Natural Gas will be delivering natural gas mains, services and meters to nearly 40,000 business and domestic customers over the next 40 years in Artigarvan, Coalisland, Cookstown, Derrylin, Dungannon, Enniskillen, Magherafelt, Omagh and Strabane.

Information sessions will be held as follows:

Thursday, 14th November, Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown, 3pm-6pm

Thursday, 28th November, Cookstown Leisure Centre, 4pm-7pm.

For more information, visit www.sgnnaturalgas.co.uk