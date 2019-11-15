Omagh man convicted for sexually assaulting young girl

Detectives from PSNI’s Public Protection Branch have welcomed the conviction of 46 year old Seamus McCullagh from Omagh for sexually assaulting a young girl.



Seamus McCullagh pled guilty to two counts of sexual assault which took place over a six month period in 2015 against a girl who was in her early teens at the time. He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment at Dungannon Crown Court on Thursday, November 14.



Detective Constable Tamsin Morgan said: “This was a long and difficult case for the entire family and their determination to get justice must be admired. Seeing your case through the criminal justice system is a huge undertaking and the young lady in this case showed tremendous courage in recounting her experience to police.



“Seamus McCullagh’s actions are despicable and he has now been brought before a court to answer for his crimes.



“Our officers in PSNI Public Protection Branch are committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people. We will seek to place offenders before the courts so they can be made amenable for their crimes. We have specially trained officers who will treat you with sensitivity and respect. I would continue to encourage anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to contact police on 101.”