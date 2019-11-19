Ballinrees LOL charity cheque

FOLLOWING a very successful tractor charity run back in September the members of Ballinrees LOL were very pleased to be able to present a cheque for £950 to Northern Ireland Ambulance.

Mr Cathal Cunning was on hand to receive the cheque and gave the members a resume of the work of the the Ambulance, something that has been a great help in saving lives in Northern Ireland.

Since the Air Ambulance service has been launched it has been called to over 1,000 emergencies, and being run on voluntary basis all donations were greatly appreciated and indeed needed to keep the service operational.

Jonathan Kerr WM, in handing over the cheque, said how pleased the Lodge were to be able to present this amount to such a worthwhile and necessary charity.

