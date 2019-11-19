Dungannon firm awarded £5.5million school contract

A DUNGANNON based construction firm has been awarded a £5.5 million contract produce an off site building for a Peterborough based school.

As one of the leading offsite construction specialist in the UK, the McAvoy Group has been tasked with constructing a new three-storey Art, Design and Technology Centre at the Deepings School near Peterborough.

Built under phase two of the Department for Education’s Priority School Building Programme, the new facility will replace an existing 1970s teaching block that will then be demolished.

Due to be handed over Summer 2020, the entire building will be constructed offsite at The McAvoy Group’s production centre in Lisburn. This solution will radically reduce disruption to staff and children during construction.

Raymond Millar, Pre-Construction Director at The McAvoy Group, said; “We are delighted to be building this wonderful new facility for this progressive academy. The building is located at the heart of the school so access for traditional construction would be more challenging. Using an offsite solution gives the school the primary benefit of reduced time on site.

“This is a live school environment so by reducing the build programme, we are minimising any disruption to the children’s education.

“McAvoy offsite solutions offer clear benefits for the delivery of new education facilities which include increased value for money, greater quality control and programme benefits because the construction work can advance in the factory while groundworks are put in place on site.”

Designed by Blue Sky Architects, the centre will provide an exemplar educational environment to reflect the academy’s vision and ethos, and the delivery of a balanced and creative curriculum. It will feature multi-functional learning spaces for food technology; constructional textiles; ICT, and craft, design and technology as well as general classrooms. These will be arranged either side of a central circulation route and will be adaptable and flexible to support future modes of curriculum delivery and technological innovations.

This will be a high quality, contemporary building with strong lines and a palette of materials which includes composite cladding, dark grey windows and brickwork at ground floor level with bright accents of colour.

McAvoy has used the latest digital construction tools for this scheme which include 3D modelling for design and co-ordination, and virtual reality for public consultation and to facilitate client engagement in the design process.