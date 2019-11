CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council is seeking planning permission to renovate Garvagh's “unusual” war memorial.

The structure which dates form 1924 and takes the form of the clock tower is to receive a new roof, masonry repairs, new floors on each level and a new lighting scheme.

It was built to commemorate 32 men form Garvagh who died in the First World War.

