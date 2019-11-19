Mark Lynn Foundation to host magical Christmas event

THE Mark Lynn CHD Foundation is holding a one day magical Christmas event on Wednesday, December 4 from 3pm.

The event will take place at Ballykeel Presbyterian Church, Crebilly Road.

This Event is for children with special needs and disabilities only.

Mark Lynn CHD Foundation is funding this event, so it’s free to your little warrior.

With the help of Enchanted Events N.I we will be making this the most magical Christmas.

You’ll even get the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs Claus, and all his friends.

There will also be arts and crafts, and bun decorating.

Santa will even have a lovely gift for you!

You can take as many photos as you like of your child with Santa or at the event itself.

Tea and coffee and buns will be provided for parents and children can enjoy some juice and tasty nibbles!

There will be a donation box set up, but it is entirely up to families and individuals if they would like to donate.

And if any lovely bakeries out there would like to donate any buns for this event please do.

And you must contact Donna Lynn on 07731932267 and leave you and your child’s details, as entry could be refused.