Randalstown drug concerns

CONCERNS have been raised over issues of anti-social behaviour in Randalstown as drugs paraphernalia continues to be found along the viaduct.

It is believed that children - some of whom may be as young as 11 - are experimenting with cannabis and Tidy Randalstown’s litter picks are consistently turning up evidence of this.

Representatives from the Tidy Town group met with the local neighbourhood police last week to discuss the problems and start to establish the best way to move forward.

