St. Malachy's Primary School partners up with the Nerve Centre

THE staff and pupils of St. Malachy's Primary School in Coleraine are delighted to have been successful in their application to become a Nerve Centre Partner School.

The Nerve Centre's Creative Learning Centre is one of three in Northern Ireland, funded by the Department of Culture, Arts and Leisure and inspected by the ETI.

“Being selected as one of 15 schools out of over 200 applicants was a terrific boost for the whole school community,” commented a school spokesperson.

