Staff and customers limber up for NI Children's Hospice fundraiser

THE choreography has been finalised, dance shoes have been well and truly broken in and the fake tan is ready to be layered on.

It can mean only one thing - Tesco staff and customers are making their final preparations for their Strictly fundraiser event for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

With weeks of training and rehearsals under their belts, the game guys and gals of the local store - bolstered by some of their loyal shoppers - are ready to tip tap and sashay their way on to the dancefloor at the event which will take place at the Hilton Hotel in Templepatrick on Saturday, November 30.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian