Two in court over Orkney Drive assault

Detectives investigating an assault in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena last month have charged two men to appear before Antrim Magistrates' Court this morning (Tuesday, 19th November).

The men, aged 58 and 32, have been charged with offences in relation to an assault which occurred on Friday, 25th October.

Both men have been charged with aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 58-years old man faces an additional charge of possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.