Jack and the Beanstalk to take to the stage

CRE:8 Theatre Ltd in association with The Braid Arts Centre are delighted to be bringing ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ to Ballymena this Christmas.

Following on from last year’s hugely successful pantomime ‘Puss in Boots’, tickets for ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ are sure to sell out fast.

The original rags to riches story with a modern twist and a sprinkling of Cre:8 Theatre magic will run from Friday, December 13 to Friday, December 27 with a number of evening and daytime performances planned over the Christmas period.

On Saturday 14 December at 3pm a Relaxed Performance of Jack and the Beanstalk will take place.

This Relaxed Performance is intended to be sensitive to audience members who may benefit from a more relaxed environment, including (but not limited to) those with autistic spectrum conditions, anyone with sensory and communication disorders or learning-disabled people.

This means that there is a more casual-than-usual approach to front-of-house etiquette. The house lights will be partially up throughout and there will be no use of pyrotechnics during this performance.

Pantomimes are a great way to celebrate the festive season. So get in the Christmas spirit and plan a magical night out for you and the family.

Admission: Adult £11 Concessions £9 Family Ticket (2 Adults 2 Children/1 Adult 3 Children) £35. Get your tickets now at the Braid, online at www.thebraid.com, or call: 028 2563 5077