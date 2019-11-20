Moderator officially re-opens First Ballymena Presbyterian Church

FIRST Ballymena Presbyterian Church has been officially re-opened following its recent major refurbishment and building project.

Moderator Rev Dr William Henry opened and dedicated the refurbished meeting house and welcome centre on Saturday, November 9.

He was joined by Minister of First Ballymena Presbyterian Church, Rev William Sinclair, Matthew Boyd, Assistant Minister and Tommy Heaney Clerk of Session as well as church office bearers and guests.

The event, which also included a family and community fun day, marked the end of a year long refurbishment programme.

The work commenced in October, last year when the main contractor Martin Hamilton, a Ballymena based company, arrived on site.

Over the course of the next twelve months they completely transformed the inside of the church building as well as adding a new welcome hub.

Over the past ten years the congregation has been thinking how best to provide 21st century facilities for a twenty first century church.

Under the guidance of the design team of Kennedy Fitzgerald Architects, Williams & Shaw and Doran Consulting we have been able to take the project forward.

The now current minister, Rev William Sinclair was called in September 2006 and ministers along with associate minister Rev Matthew Boyd.

First Ballymena Presbyterian Church was one of the first congregations to have an organ installed in the meeting house, and a new digital organ was installed during the current building project.

Moving on from here, First Ballymena is a congregation that seeks to have a passion for Jesus Christ and a compassion for people. They want to engage with the community and be a compassionate church with a heart at the heart of the town of Ballymena. The new welcome hub helps open up the church and makes it an inviting place to be.

Over the course of the past year, Matthew Boyd has joined William Sinclair in the ministry team and his main role is to strengthen the church’s mission in the community and to develop discipleship programmes in the congregation.

Matthew Boyd stated his primary focus is on Discipleship and it has been encouraging to see just how God has been working in a number of people’s lives.

Also as a church they have been going “over the wall” and engaging with people outside of the congregation who don’t yet know Jesus. It is the prayer of the church that God might continue to use them to reach out and point others to Jesus.