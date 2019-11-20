New members sought for Kells & Connor Community Improvement Association

Kells & Connor Community Improvement Association are seeking new members as they continue their campaign to improve and promote the local community.

The association held their AGM recently and the following people were elected - David Grant as Chairperson, John Dumigan as Vice-Chairperson, Susanne McNeilly as Secretary and Lorraine Craig as Treasurer. The community centre can be booked for parties and events through David Grant 07917886771 or Sarah Woods 07845823324.

They organise events throughout the year so that residents of the villages and surrounding areas can come together, get to know each other, and have some fun.

Annual events include a remembrance parade&service, community carol service, Christmas light switch on, summer family fun day and half-marathon.

Some other events that the association have organised include table quizzes, childrens discos, shopping trips, mystery tours and a ﬁlm night.

They also work hard to enhance the appearance of the twin villages by doing general maintenance, gardening and litter picking.

They have close links with the local churches, businesses and organisations.

The committee meet on a monthly basis in the community centre in Glenaan Park, Kells. This is usually on the second Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Everyone from Kells, Connor and the surrounding area are welcome to come along and new members would be very much appreciated.

Currently there are a number of classes held in the community centre including Inspire Health and Fitness Fitclub, Seven Towers School of Irish Dancing, Taekwondo and Bowling.

The association also has a Facebook page where you can be kept up to date with events and opportunities in the local area.Some upcoming events include - Christmas Lights Switch On - Friday 29th November at 7pm at Connor Boulevard.

Some local primary schools will be singing and there will be a very special guest making an appearance too! So please come along and enjoy some festive fun (and a mince pie) with all the family.

Christmas Shopping Trip to Belfast/Lisburn on Saturday 30th November, leaving Kells at 9.30am and returning approx. 6.30pm. Evening meal will be at Ballyclare Golf Club and the cost is £25.

Please contact Lorraine Craig 07761840128 if you would like to book a place.

Community Carol Service on Tuesday 17th December at 7.30pm in St Saviours Parish Church. Everyone is very welcome and refreshments will be served afterwards.

The committee would be delighted to welcome you to these events and also to their meetings at any time.

Please contact us at kccia@outlook.com if you would like any further information.