Concern over Bennett House future

Bennet House in Portrush.

by Peter Winter

by Peter Winter

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THERE are fears for the future of a respite hotel dedicated to armed forces personnel and army veterans.

Bennet House in Portrush is operated by the Royal British Legion and employs around 24 staff.

On Tuesday they were told management was conducting a UK-wide consultation on the viability of all its UK break centres.

The Chronicle has contacted the Royal British Legion and is awaiting their response

More information as we get it...

