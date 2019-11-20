Mid-Ulster Memorial Quilt Dedicated in Cookstown

McErlean shortlisted for €100,000 award
Serena Hamilton and Wendy Gibson who Dedicated the Memorial Quilt on behalf of Mid-Ulster Victims’ Empowerment and also have a patch each remembering family members.
A SERVICE of Dedication of a hand embroidered quilt commemorating those who were murdered and those who suffered during the Troubles in Mid-Ulster took place in Cookstown on Sunday.
The quilt, which was three years in the making by members of the Mid-Ulster Victims’ Empowerment (MUVE) from the local area, was dedicated alongside the launch of a book detailing stories of those locally who died during the Troubles.
