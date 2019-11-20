Mid-Ulster Memorial Quilt Dedicated in Cookstown

A SERVICE of Dedication of a hand embroidered quilt commemorating those who were murdered and those who suffered during the Troubles in Mid-Ulster took place in Cookstown on Sunday.

The quilt, which was three years in the making by members of the Mid-Ulster Victims’ Empowerment (MUVE) from the local area, was dedicated alongside the launch of a book detailing stories of those locally who died during the Troubles.

Full story and photos in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier.