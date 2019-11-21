New look Broughshane play park is hailed as a 'terrific' boost for village community

THE superb new look Broughshane Play Park is now open to the public following a makeover to the tune of almost £150,000.

The new and improved facility, which is an enhancement to an existing play area on the Knockan Road, includes equipment to make it as accessible as possible for everyone.

The rejuvenation work is part of over £1.27 million being invested in 17 villages across Mid and East Antrim under the Village Renewal Programme.

The programme is funded by Council and DAERA with support from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development. Equipment that has been provided includes a wheelchair roundabout, a 30-metre cableway, inclusive seats provided to the existing swing unit, a standing pendulum swing, a cradle nest, a 4-person see-saw and a chain path.

For toddlers there is a new slide, a sand play area with integral timber seating, an integrated trampoline and a small play digger.

The site is high profile within the village due to its positioning at the Knockan Road end of the very popular Buttermilk Walk.

It also enjoys good access with a large car park being adjacent to the play area and footpath connections to the Main Street and Knockan Road.

Lexie Scott, Chairman of the Broughshane and District Community Association, said he was delighted with the work carried out on the Play Park.

“As a community we have been working for a refurbishment of the Play Park for several years.

“It is terrific to see it now being opened to the public.

“It is especially pleasing to see that the activities available are much more inclusive. We hope that our young people will enjoy the park for many years to come.”

Michael Price, who represents the Broughshane Community Play Park Association, said: “We have been honoured to represent the community and we are delighted to see this park opening. This is a fantastic addition to the local community.”