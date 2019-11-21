Newry man to take on Everest test

NEWRY man John Fearon is to take on the Everest Base Camp Challenge in October, 2020.

John is organsing his own fundraising events to raise funds for Marie Curie.

The fundraising which is taking place will include bucket collections as well as a fundraising night in the new year.

All the money raised from these events will help Marie Curie nurses to provide more free care to people with terminal illnesses in their own homes or at one of the charity’s hospices.

John said: “We’d like to invite everyone to our fundraisers to help raise funds in aid of Marie Curie.

“It’s going to be a fantastic event in October, 2020, trekking Base Camp Everest.

The more money we raise, the more free care Marie Curie nurse s can provide to terminally ill people at home.

Dr Catherine Millington-Sanders, end of life care lead at Royal College of GPs and Marie Curie said:

“GPs are central to providing excellent end-of-life care, and we know how much patients and their families value being able to have an open conversation with their doctor about what lies ahead.

“Our colleagues are already working hard to provide this level of care but pressures on our system and a lack of resources in the community can sometimes make going the extra mile that bit harder, which can be incredibly frustrating for us and our teams.”

The 62-year old added: “Marie Curie provides that comprehensive palliative care to terminally ill patients and the charity depends on voluntary contributions from the public for its nurses and volunteers who provide this invaluable service.

“That is why I have registered for Base Camp Everest Challenge in October 2020 for Marie Curie and Iwant to raise a minimum of £4,500 and as much thereafter as I possibly can.

“Look out for my collections and a fundraiser night.”

The father of three told the Democrat he is no stranger to these type of challenges:

“I did treks for Menigitis awareness in 2005 and 2006.

“I have done challenges in Peru in the past, as well as on Mount Kilimanjaro. I have walked three active Italian volcanoes.

“I have also trekked through the Rockies for Marie Curie,” John added.

He is also in no doubt what the biggest obstacle in this challenge will be.

“Well altitude will be difficult”, he admitted.

“I have been training a lot around the Mourne mountains in anticipation of this, but things like that you cannot really replicate I suppose.

“I do a lot of weekend training, mainly on Sunday mornings in anticipation of the challenge.”

As he attempts to make his £4,500 target John will fly to Heathrow around the 23rd of October next year.

From there he will travel to Kathmandu before going onto Lukla Airport which will present its own challenge.

At 2,845 metres above sea level, in eastern Nepal, having a very short and narrow runway which creates its own dangers for the pilots trying to land aircraft there. However John is looking forward to taking on the huge task for a good cause..