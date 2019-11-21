Sacred Heart School stage 'Little Shop of Horrors'

THE Sacred Heart School in Tullamore will stage its 2019 musical production, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’, next week.

Under the direction of Shane Farrell, students from First Year to Sixth Year will proudly showcase their musical and acting talents.

The lead roles will be played by Laura Bergin, Ruth Flaherty, Hannah Daly, Esra Mukassabi, Aaliyah Lovett, Moya Cowley, Holly Arnold, Ella Conneff, Mia Gibney, Eva Bergin, Karen Bracken, Eimear Cullen, Julie Banach, Hannah Fraser, Ellen Crowley and Megan Daly, with many other students performing on the night.

Little Shop of Horrors will run over three nights from November 25 to 27 in the Tullamore GAA Hall. Doors will open at 7.30pm with the show starting at 8pm. Tickets are available from the school office (057 932 1747) or from Mann’s Filling Station Cappincur. Tickets are €12 for adults and €8 for children.

“This is a show not to be missed,” said school PRO Niamh McEnhill.