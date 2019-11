THE search of a Benburb quarry for the remains of Charlotte Murray has ended.

It is understood nothing has been found and the PSNI will now be carrying out land searches for the missing woman.

The search of the quarry began three weeks ago

Charlotte Murray was last seen by her family and friends seven years ago and is believed to have been killed sometime between 31st October and 1st November 2012.

