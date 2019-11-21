Royal Portrush 'monitoring' Prince Andrew controversy

ROYAL PORTRUSH has said they are actively monitoring the controversy surrounding club patron, Prince Andrew.

Last night The Royal announced that he would be stepping away from duties over his association with convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

In a short statement issued by Royal Portrush Golf Club, a spokesman said: "The allegations surrounding Prince Andrew, and especially the trauma and distress suffered by the victims of Jeffrey Epstein is a matter of deep regret.



"Royal Portrush will continue to monitor the ongoing investigative process. There are no scheduled plans for him to return to the club."



The statement added: "The council of Royal Portrush is acutely aware of the widespread public concern about these allegations, and Prince Andrew’s decision to step away from public duties will be discussed at our next meeting."