Surgery cancelled due to staff shortages in Western Trust
Darren Beattie

Reporter:

Darren Beattie

Email:

darren.beattie@tyronecon.co.uk

Some non-emergency operations have had to be suspended in the Western Trust due to staff shortages.


"The Trust is currently experiencing issues with theatre staffing shortages in Altnagelvin hospital and as a result not all theatres are running at capacity, a spokesperson for the Trust said."


"In order to ensure the number of staff remain within agreed safe levels, an average of ten theatre sessions per week are currently not providing their routine service.


"Emergency theatres, trauma theatre and labour ward are not affected. The Trust has an ongoing recruitment process in place to improve staffing levels in theatres."

Full story in next week's Tyrone Constitution.

